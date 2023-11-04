Fans of Blizzard Entertainment video games have an event today that they cannot miss at all, because this afternoon BlizzCon 2023 will start, the new edition of the annual event held by the company and which for the first time since 2019 will take place in person . However, don’t worry if you can’t go to the Anaheim Convention Center in California, in the United States, because you can follow everything that happens live right here.

The event It will start this afternoon at 7:00 p.m. in Spain (12:00 p.m. in CDMX) and according to the established schedule, it will begin with an opening ceremony that will last two and a half hours. Next, the first video game to go on stage at 9:30 p.m. will be World of Warcraft to tell us what surprises it will leave us in the future, which suggests that its next expansion will be revealed.

Then it will be Overwatch 2’s turn at 10:30 p.m. to review what news it will receive soon and an hour later, at 11:30 p.m., it will be Overwatch 2’s turn again. World of Warcraftalthough in this case to the classic version most likely to offer details of the rebirth of the Cataclysm expansion.

And everything will not end there for the universe of Warcraftbecause already entering the early hours of November 3 to 4, starting at 12:30 a.m., interesting things about Hearthstone will be announced, while the icing on the cake will be the recently published Warcraft Rumblings from 1:30 a.m. , so a very intense afternoon and evening awaits us with an event that we invite you to see with us.

