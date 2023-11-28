Folgiero: “Marine space is worth 400 billion”

We want to open "a permanent discussion table with all the players in this new domain" of diving. This was stated by the CEO of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero, on the sidelines of the event "Downside up. The future of Underwater", organized by Fincantieri. "Today we are talking about the specific aspects of cables and Oil and Gas activities, passing through the great history of submarines. A path that allows us to design the trajectory of growth and development in this new domain", added Folgiero, underlining the " desire to occupy a new domain in a systemic way, designing supply chains, product development, stimulating innovation and uniting technical and technological needs, both on the military and civilian sides". Occupying marine space means "putting yourself at a crossroads where a total of 400 billion in business will pass" concluded Folgiero, explaining that "there is a huge issue of safety for the electrical, communication, energy and sea mining sectors for rare earths".