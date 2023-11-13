FNV regional director Hans Hupkes believes it is important to focus on prevention in the fight against child poverty. “Municipalities are doing their best, together with all kinds of organizations,” he notes, “but it remains a band-aid solution. Consider the free breakfast in schools provided by the Red Cross. It is important that every child in the world grows up in a family without stress. through poverty and then has a normal life ahead of him. This can be done by thinking differently and using resources differently. We do not have to wait for politicians in The Hague for that.”