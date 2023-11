It has been agreed by law that a new carrier must adhere to collective labor agreements and company regulations regarding working hours. Arriva seems to ignore that. The new carrier must also consult with the unions regarding the transition of employees’ rights and obligations. “The consultation is very difficult and that causes a lot of unrest among the drivers,” says Marijn van der Gaag, director of FNV Passenger Transport. “The transition date of December 10 is also very close.”