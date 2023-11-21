The Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) game saga has had such an impact on the industry that new games and even a future movie have been released over the years. Cawthon’s original work has managed to intoxicate millions of players with mystery, terror and scares everywhere. Only suitable for those with a strong heart and who do not scare easily, and even so it will be difficult for you not to give more than one bounce in the saddle. In this article we will review all FNAF games ordered chronologically and by canon.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

This is one of the most recently released FNAF games if we take into account its entire catalog (2015). However, in terms of chronological facts, we are talking about the first game in the franchise. And the versions of the animatronics that we have in this title are nothing more than a supposed (hallucination), or another theory is based on the fact that the “Nightmare” versions of these animatronics are part of an experiment. One that is made in the Afton mansion. If you want to play FNAF chronologically, you have to start with this title no matter what. He will also have a starring appearance in the future FNAF movie.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

This game is the second by release date to be released in the franchise, however if we follow the canonical and chronological order of events, this installment would be second on this list. It came out in 2014, but the game is set after the events that occurred in the year 87. We will have to muster up the courage not to be scared by one of the best FNAF of all time.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Sister Location

Sister Location came out in 2016 and is one of the most interesting FNAFs that we can enjoy. Delve into the perspective of a researcher trying to uncover the truth behind William Afton’s stories and ventures.. One of those games that will scare you more than once, in addition to being set in a totally different environment, with dimmer lights and a context that exudes mystery and tension everywhere.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

The first game in the series was launched in 2014, and since then it has achieved incredible success. In fact, it attracted attention from the first minute it was launched., achieving great popularity on networks and in the content of hundreds of YouTubers at that time. FNAF started here and what better way to soak up the origins of this story than with its first installment, which would be the fourth in chronological events within the timeline of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

It came out in 2015 and has one of the gloomiest settings we have seen to date in FNAF games. This third installment takes place 30 years after the events of the first game and it is the last in chronological order within the first part of FNAF, before adapting to the current timeline, instead of in the 80s and 90s. We’ll embark on a horror-themed attraction based on the unsolved mysteries of the missing Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza family restaurant.

Freddy Fazbear’s pizzeria simulator

It came out in 2017 and we are faced with a title that takes the FNAF franchise in a totally different way. It is a pizzeria simulator, which during the nights will allow us to get more information about the true nature of the animatronics. In this way, a new plot thread will be structured as the plot progresses. New characters also appear who will be very important both for the lore and for the continuation of the franchise.

Five Nights at Freddy’s – Help Wanted

With a release date in 2019, this FNAF game adds much more to the lore of Five Nights at Freddy’s. We will have to know how to complete every night in this new challenge to try to obtain all the information possible about the plot and about the new characters and animatronics that we meet.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

It came out recently, in 2021, and the game takes place from the perspective of Gregory, a boy who is trapped in a room with the rest of the animatronics. For the first time in the game we have a totally different perspectiveleaving the cameras aside and focusing on third-person exploration and survival, in a title that combines terror with mystery and scares.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Special Delivery

This last installment chronologically speaking of FNAF, and which is part of the last canon premiere of the sagawe will see much more details of the animatronics, as well as their functioning, programming and what drives them to move and be hostile. Here we will learn much more about the extensive lore of the FNAF saga. Are you going to miss it?

FNAF: The Movie: The Game

To celebrate the release of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, both Scott Cawthon and Universal Studios announced a free game from the FNAF universe and the movie itself. The game is made by the creator Scott himself, and although it is far from the quality and what we would expect from a game made by the developer itself, it is an interesting nod to the community and viewers of the film. In fact you only need 379 MB of space on your computer to play it totally free.

Here we leave you the link.

Five Nights at Freddy’s – Help Wanted 2

A game that has taken thousands of fans around the world by surprise and that will give us a new dose of terror from universe that Scott Cawthon started. We are talking about the second installment of Help Wanted that will give us a new look at the purest horror in VR or Virtual Reality. Both the trailer and the announcement were released a couple of hours ago and it has made all of our hair stand on end. Since lovers of games in Virtual Reality and above FNAF fanswill be celebrating this new title.

At the moment it is known that it is confirmed for the PS VR, but It will surely come to other Virtual Reality devices in the future. Ready for a little more horror?

