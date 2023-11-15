The FNAF movie has garnered incredible international interest. In fact a large part of the fans stayed until the end of the film and they ate all the credits to know until the end all the winks that Emma Tammi and the Blumhouse team had prepared for us.

In our review of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie we made clear many aspects of the film, and the clarity of seeing how he has conquered the hearts of the majority of fans from Scott Cawthon’s games. In fact, even half of the Blumhouse credits They left us a very curious scene.

MatPat reveals the script for the mid-credit scene in ‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S’ originally featured an F-bomb by CoryxKenshin! “Balloon Boy’s grinning face fills the screen. Horror and incomprehension from the cabby. Hysterical shriek: ‘What the F—?!'” (Via:… pic.twitter.com/o1QakszWje — JonnyBlox (@JonnyBlox) November 9, 2023

And in the middle of the credits of the FNAF Movie, this scene appeared. And the entire movie theater burst into laughter, as was a nod to both the nature of Balloon Boy, like the essence of the film. Although it does not follow Scott’s line of games, it does choose to give us a new perspective on the story we already knew.

