It has already been confirmed! FNAF 2 The Movie will start filming soon and here we have the first details of this sequel.

Very recently, Blumhouse Productions revealed that Five Nights at Freddy’s It has been the most successful film in its entire history. The producer and Universal may be more than satisfied with this first approach to the horror video game franchise, although they are not going to stop with this first installment. Because, as expected, it has been revealed that the FNAF sequel is already underway. Yeah, FNAF 2 The Movie is a reality and we already have the first details.

As announced The Hollywood Handlethe movie of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will begin production in early 2024 y Emma Tammi will repeat as director. The filmmaker had already shown her interest in continuing to tell the stories of this universe, and she would repeat it together with Jason Blum. However, it is unknown which actors will be back and what new signings there will be. It is to be expected that Josh Hutcherson come back as Mike Schmidt, Piper Rubio like Abby and Elizabeth Lail Like Vanessa. And yes, too Matthew Lillard like William Afton, although this time with a much more decadent appearance.

The sequel to the FNAF movie would carry in pre-production phase for half a year approximately, with the filming also planned for early 2024, although this time window could change based on the time needed for the new animatronics. As for the release date of FNAF 2, it is too early to try to place it on the calendar, however, sources linked to the film have revealed that it will not be released on Halloween 2024, as the first one did this year.

The sequel to the FNAF movie would take another direction

We will update with more information as it becomes available. At the moment, there are no more details about the film. They are expected to appear new characters like Puppet, given the current film’s credits clues. And, as for its plot, it is estimated to be a deviation from video games.

Because? Because, according to the Five Nights at Freddy’s game timeline, FNAF 2 is a prequel from Sister Location, which in turn is a prequel to the first FNAF. Instead, The new film will be a direct sequel to the first. Instead of making time jumps, the film adaptation would have been planned so that the three films were consecutive sequels. In this way, the FNAF 2 movie would be set shortly after the first.

Will we know more? Given the planned schedule, it is a matter of time before an official announcement arrives along with more details.

