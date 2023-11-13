Speaking in an interview, Fluminense president Mário Bittencourt launched an appeal to Thiago Silva

In recent days the indiscretion regarding ThiagoSilva’s possible return to Brazil has returned to fashion. The place marked as the “destination” for the Brazilian defender is that of Fluminense, his former team which launched him into European football several years ago. The president of the club himself, Mário Bittencourt, expressed himself regarding the sci-fi transfer and seems to have clear ideas. “It is now known to everyone that I have tried to convince him to come back several times and between us I will continue to do so – he began in an interview given to Charla Podcast -. He is a very high level athlete. We want him to be here next year. I want to bring and I will do everything to bring Thiago, but it’s up to him to want to come.” Thiago Silva, one of the pillars of Chelsea’s defence, has a contract expiring at the end of the current season and will most likely leave London.