“Floricienta” has caused a sensation on social networks, as Flor Bertotti, actress who gave life to the epic Disney character, announced that she will give a concert in Mexico City.

Through Instagram, the singer shared the news, where he revealed more details of the presentation.

When and where will the “Floricienta” concert be in CDMX?

The actress detailed that she will appear next February 4, 2024 at the National Auditorium in Mexico City.

Likewise, he shared that Tickets will go on sale from November 17 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

In addition to this, he asked his fans to stay tuned for more information.

FS

Themes

Floricienta Mexico City Concerts

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions