Alessandro Florenzi would never have bet on football. This is what emerged during the interrogation of the Milan full-back in Turin with the public prosecutor Manuela Pedrotta. The defender, 32 years old, was heard as a suspect. “I didn’t bet on football – the former Roma player would have declared -, but on other types of games such as roulette”.

Florenzi is charged with the same crime as Fagioli, Tonali and Zaniolo, the only three players who so far have been registered in the register of suspects, based on article 4 of law 401 of 1989, or “illegal exercise of gambling or wager”. Florenzi went to the prosecutor’s office accompanied by the lawyers Conte and Tognozzi, the same as Nicolò Zaniolo.