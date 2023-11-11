Florence Guillota renowned influencer, has been a trend on social networks recently because, according to users, she normalized “grooming” during an interview.

In her podcast “Go succeed”, Florencia interviewed a couple under the topic “Age doesn’t matter.” The man and the woman, they said, are 14 years apart, although what outraged the audience was that the couple began their courtship when she was 15 years old and in high school, and he was 28.

Florencia congratulated the couple who have been together for 17 years, but for fans, what she did was just normalize “grooming.”

“Grooming” is a term used to define the harassment of an adult towards a minor, giving him confidence until involving him sexually.

On her that podcast, and the platforms should cancel it.

For its part, @brujasdelmar posted: “How great that Florencia Guillot was not only part of a conversation where the pedophile Mauricio Cuevas was honest about his grooming, he also celebrated it, promoted it as the best relationship, edited it and published it without see the problem in absolutely nothing. HOW. THICK”.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Social Networks florencia guillot grooming Harassment

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions