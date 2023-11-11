After the controversy generated by her most recent video titled “Age Doesn’t Matter,” many users on social networks have pointed out Florencia Guillot for normalizing “grooming.”

The above happened during an interview for their podcast “Vete a Triunfar” in which a couple said that they are 14 years apart and that said relationship began when the girl was 15 years old and the man was 28.

The accusations began after the influencer congratulated the couple for having been in a relationship for 17 years, a situation that was not approved by several users, who reacted to said video by ensuring that it normalizes pedophilia.

Given this, through her Instagram stories, Florencia decided to respond with a text in which she points out that with her most recent content, she listens and understands what they question her and that she continues in a process of deconstruction, learning and unlearning to become a better version.

He also added that he knows the impact that his content has and the responsibility that this entails and finally he appreciates the constructive criticism that is made out of respect.

Will Florencia Guillot abandon social networks?

After the message mentioned above, he attached a video in which he mentioned that he did not want to leave it as a simple text, but that he wanted “at the end of the day to see me here one by one,” adding that he will take a trip with his family and That she will give herself time to enjoy it and depending on how things go she will decide whether to share something about her trip or not.

Finally, she mentioned that upon returning from her trip she will continue creating the content that she likes and that all her followers also like.

