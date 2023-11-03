All matches will be made up on December 23rd and 24th. An inevitable decision due to the state of emergency decreed throughout the region and the worsening weather forecast

All amateur and youth championship competitions in Tuscany have been postponed this weekend following the flood events that hit the region hard. A decision dictated first and foremost by common sense, which the Tuscan Regional Committee took today to limit travel between tomorrow and Sunday in a region heavily affected by bad weather in the last forty-eight hours. An official note states that the decision was also taken into consideration “the state of emergency decreed throughout our region and the worsening of the weather forecast for the next few hours”. As well as, another aspect to underline, to demonstrate “solidarity, closeness and respect towards the affected communities”. The matches affected by the postponement will be resumed on December 23rd and 24th.