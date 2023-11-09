Flipper Zero is a compact device that resembles the tamagotchi of the 90s, it comes equipped with a 1.4-inch monochrome LCD screen and a virtual pet in the shape of a dolphin, which changes its appearance depending on the actions performed by the user.

Remember that this gadget is not a simple toy, it is a hacking equipment for beginners that allows you to learn the basics of computer security in a fun and simple way.

It has functionalities such as copying, reading and emulating RFID and NFC tags. Besides, Has the ability to act as a remote control and emulate digital keys using infrared signals.

Likewise, you can capture and transmit wireless codes, automate scripts, generate custom electrical signals, and analyze radio frequency traffic to detect nearby devices.

The tamagotchi for hackers is a versatile device that allows you to do much more thanks to its technical capabilities. It is for this reason that we share here 7 cool things you can do with the Flipper Zero.

RFID and NFC Tag Hacking

This small device has the power to copy, read and emulate RFID and NFC cards. It is similar to cloning a key card to open doors or activate certain devices.

It’s also like having a magical pass in the palm of your hand. Simply bring your Flipper Zero close to the tag you want to clone, and the device will read and store the information. You can then emulate that card to perform the same actions as the original.

Universal remote control

You can turn it into a universal remote control, as it has a built-in infrared transceiver. With it, you can capture and send IR codes to any device that has an IR receiver, such as your Smart TV, air conditioner, and more.

You just have to point your Flipper Zero at the device you want to control, and you can use it with complete comfort.

Automatizar scripts

It is a multifunctional device that allows hacking enthusiasts and computer security experts to explore as well as manipulate different communication protocols.

Has the ability to emulate a BadUSB keyboard, giving you the power to execute Rubber Ducky commands on a computer when connected. This can be used to perform various operations, from modifying system settings to extracting information.

Signal generator

The Flipper Zero is a multifunctional device that allows you to generate electrical signals with its GPIO connectors. You can use it to simulate different types of signals and test the operation of electronic systems.

You just have to connect it to the devices you want to manipulate and adjust the GPIOs according to the type and frequency of the signal you need.

Radio Frequency Traffic Analysis

Another cool thing you can do with it tamagotchi para hackers is to discover and analyze the RF traffic around you and better understand how wireless communications work.

Flipper Zero has a radio frequency module that allows you to capture, as well as examine, signals from different bands and protocols. This way, you can analyze the wireless networks or devices near you and learn about them.

Download applications to expand their functions

While this little machine can be used for hacking, gaming, programming, and much more, you can also upgrade it by installing apps.

In the store available for the Flipper Zero you can find and download different modules and extensions to expand its capabilities. These allow you to add new features and customize your experience. For example, you can install a radio frequency module to control other wireless devices.

Bypass Sentry Safe Security

It can also interact with different types of electronic signals. One of its capabilities is to bypass the security of some Sentry Safe brand electronic safes present in hotels, spas and Airbnb.

To do this, an output from the GPIO port of the Flipper Zero is needed, which connects to the terminals of the box and sends a signal that simulates entering the correct code. Thus, can open the safe without knowing the code, thereby exploiting a security vulnerability in the Sentry Safe system. However, it is important to mention that it only works with some models of this brand and not all of them.

Given this, it is essential to remember that you must respect private property and not carry out this action, since you could have problems with the police and you would be violating the laws of your country, so in the end they could arrest you.

There is no doubt, Flipper Zero is a powerful and versatile device that will allow you to learn the basics of computer security in a fun and simple way.

You can mainly use it to explore and learn how to automate all kinds of tasks or create innovative solutions. You have in your hands a powerful and fun instrument that opens the doors to a world of possibilities.