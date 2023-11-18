Old School RuneScape (OSR), is an MMORPG that we love in Tarreo since its large community constantly gives us funny news, in the form of various actions and anecdotes shared by its players. And not only within the game itself, since it has also delivered hilarious moments outside of it, like what happened to a player who received 8 bottles of liquor as a gift during a recent flight, just for being a fan of this video game.

The story has been shared by the OSR player himself on Reddit, who says that it was simply because he noticed that a flight attendant was playing the same MMORPG on his mobile phone. And after telling him that he also played it, they shared experiences about the title. And as usually happens when one meets another member of the community of a game they love, a small connection was created between these players, which ended with one of them with this gift from the other comrade.

Among gamers, we take care of ourselves

In the post, the player says that after leaving the bathroom on the plane, he noticed that one of the flight attendants was playing Old School RuneScape on his phone. He walked over and briefly praised the MMORPG before returning to his seat. And although the assistant was obviously busy doing his job, he took a moment to talk to the player later about, among other things, what skills one has at level 99, how the “Infernal Cloak” was sought, and why one I kept coming back to the game.

This is how the player thought it was “a nice chat, where you don’t expect it” and he didn’t give it much importance. However, on the last pass, the flight attendant handed him a paper bag with the inscription “Trash” and The player was a little surprised, not knowing what to think, but when he opened the bag, he saw 6 bottles of whiskey and 2 bottles of bourbon, which made him feel “like Christmas.”

Fans think he was setting up a scam

As those of you who are regular OSR players and have read the game’s forums or subreddit posts will know, the RuneScape community is known for being somewhat cynical and always looking for the “fifth leg.” Something that has been repeated in this post, as some suspect that the flight attendant was actually planning some scam in RuneScape and that he was probably just distracting the player with the gift, to trick him later.

But in any case, the majority of those who comment on the post agree that what happened to him “is really an incredible feeling, since in general we gamers are ignored when we talk about our favorite titles, so what happened to him was to find someone who also plays RuneScape and also shows their camaraderie back with that gesture, it’s a wonderful feeling.

