We have been testing the Flexispot Q8 modular table, which goes up and down depending on the height you want it to be at when you go to work. And after trying it, we are going to answer all the questions you have asked us about it on our Instagram profile, so you can know everything about it.

Q&A of the Flexispot Q8, in video

We start the video with questions about the measurements of the table. Here, the board measures 140 x 70 centimeters. As for height, this depends. When the table is lowest it is 62 centimeters highand that can be raised up to 125 centimeters high.

Another concern has to do with the noise the table makes when changing size. Here, as we have been able to test, it did not seem like a noisy device with about 50 decibels. Therefore, it makes some noise but it is not too much.





You have also asked us about their connections. This Flexispot Q8 has two USB ports, one type A and the other type C. In addition, in one area of ​​the table there are a surface for wireless charging, so if we have a compatible device we only have to place it in that area. It is very practical to free up the USB ports, which are used to charge other devices.

Answering your other questions, we can tell you that the table has 10 years warranty, with a 60-day return policy in case you buy it and then it doesn’t convince you when you have it at home. In addition to this, it is also important to know that installing the table is quite easyand you won’t have too many problems.





In addition to this, the table plugs into power, and then you have manual controls to raise and lower. You also have four buttons to memorize up to four different heights. We are going to answer all these and many other questions in the video.

To win a free order: Register and place your order between November 24 and 27. You will have to pay for it and use the FSXataka code in the “invitation code” cell, but if you win, they will refund the full amount, whatever it is!





This content is a collaboration and sponsorship between Xataka and the brand, but there is no agreement on the script or the selection of the topics. The editorial content is created entirely by Xataka.