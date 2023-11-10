FB Mondial presents the FLEX 300, a Sport Classic developed to be a motorcycle suitable for everyday use. It is powered by a 292 cc four-stroke single-cylinder engine, double overhead camshaft distribution, four valves per cylinder and a maximum power of 28 HP at 8,750 rpm. On the chassis level we find an upside-down fork, preload-adjustable monoshock and braking system with two discs monitored by ABS. FLEX 300 will be available on the market from spring 2024, in matt black colours; Matte blue; Matt green, at the competitive retail price of 4,240 euros cim