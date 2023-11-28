loading…

The Israeli military fired a commander and his deputy for fleeing the battlefield during the war against the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Zionist military Israel has fired a combat battalion commander and his deputy after they fled in the fight against the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza, Palestine.

The two officers’ escape from the battlefield occurred during the Israeli military invasion of northern Gaza. Their dismissal was reported by the Yedioth Ahronot newspaper on Monday.

According to the report, the decision to dismiss was justified on the basis that the battalion, which was supervised by the two officers, withdrew from its position during ground maneuvers.

The officers, the Yedioth Ahronot report continued, along with dozens of their subordinates, stated that they decided to withdraw because their unit did not receive military support or air cover when facing dozens of fighters from the al-Qassam Brigades during the ambush.

The Israeli military stated in its decision that the sudden withdrawal of troops resulted in events it described as “unusual” and created a “severe crisis”, resulting in about half of its soldiers not returning to military service and fighting in Gaza.

The newspaper report added that soldiers of the company and combat unit said they received no air support or protection from the Israeli Air Force when they were ambushed by al-Qassam Brigades fighters.

“We entered the trapped area and many militiamen fired RPGs at us with non-stop fire,” a soldier from the unit told the investigation.

Therefore, the military company withdrew in front of dozens of al-Qassam Brigades fighters.

The newspaper’s military affairs correspondent, Yoav Zeitoun, confirmed the escape of the Israeli soldiers citing an officer’s statement.

“Officers in the brigade admitted that the troops were sent on a mission in a bad manner after carrying out prolonged activities in the Gaza Strip without rest, and that the incident created a difficult atmosphere in the battalion,” Zeitoun wrote, as quoted by the Palestine Chronicle, Tuesday (28/11 /2023).

The newspaper also pointed out that since the start of the war in Gaza, the battalion and combat units were hit by other serious events in October, including the killing of an officer and the injury of another officer.

“It should be noted that the battalion experienced other severe incidents in the past month,” Zeitoun’s report continued.

“Soldiers from other units were brought in to fill the gap (and) a crisis of confidence was created,” added the Israeli military, quoted by Yedioth Ahronot.

