Flashback 2developed by Microids Studio Lyon, is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S e PC. Behind the project, there is obviously the game designer Paul Cuisset, the author of the cyberpunk work that might remind some of the adventures of Phantom Liberty, experienced by our Dan Hero a few weeks ago.

In the twenty-second century, the United Worlds extend across the Solar System, but this tranquility is threatened by the Morph invasion led by the fearsome General Lazarus. In search of his friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart dives into a breathtaking adventure full of twists and revelations with the help of his few allies, including AISHA., his iconic weapon equipped with artificial intelligence.

