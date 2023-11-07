In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

A new flash offer arrives at GAME stores and it is making a big splash. The GAME SP320 RGB Bluetooth sound bar awaits you for a limited time at a very tempting price.

Listen carefully, because bars are going to be released. Specifically, GAME stores and GAME.es are taking steps to announce their new flash offer which will only be available for a limited time. Take note before you miss it!

The GAME SP320 RGB Bluetooth gaming sound bar can now be yours exclusively for only 19.99 euros until November 9 or while stocks last thanks to a new offer that will allow you to enjoy your games to the fullest.

And this sound bar will make you enjoy playing the most exciting titles where sound is a fundamental part of the gameplay while you enjoy an excellent quality-price ratio. We leave you with all its features:

This is the GAME SP320 RGB Bluetooth sound bar from GAME

We are faced with a Stereo 2.0 sound barwith 10W of power that consists of juicy extras such as a RGB lightingBluetooth 4.2 and 3.5mm Jack and functionalities to increase your comfort such as touch buttons or volume and ON / OFF control wheel.

In addition, you should know that the GAME SP320 RGB Bluetooth sound bar is Compatible with Bluetooth devices and with 3.5mm jack audio output. Ready to take advantage of this unique flash offer?

Well now you know, don’t hesitate to get the most special gaming accessory. The GAME SP320 RGB Bluetooth sound bar from GAME and GAME.es stores awaits you at 19.99 euros until November 9 on sale.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included

