The sudden droughtwhich was once rare and not very widespread, for the past twenty years it has been an alarming phenomenon and increasingly commonplace. According to research carried out by the professor Emily Black from the University of Reading and published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, it may also become more frequent in the coming decades.

Sudden drought phenomena are difficult to combat precisely because they appear suddenly without giving time to take countermeasures. This year a sudden drought has dried out the Hawaiian prairies, intensifying the devastating wildfires that have ravaged the island of Maui. In 2012, at the height of the corn growing season, a sudden drought hit much of the United States, resulting in significantly lower returns.

Professor Black used meteorological data and climate models to better analyze the conditions that contribute to flash droughts. Furthermore, the same data used, they help understand the impact the climate crisis will have on their likelihood.

What are the factors that trigger these sudden phenomena and what will be the impact of climate change on their probability?

Professor Black therefore discovered that this phenomenon is usually caused from abnormally low relative humidity and precipitation. A curiosity also emerges from the data: It is not heat waves that trigger flash droughts, but flash droughts can trigger heat waves.

The research also shows that i Climate changes linked to global warming will increase the likelihood of sudden droughts in the coming decades. The most serious changes are expected to occur in Europe, the continental United States, eastern Brazil, and southern Africa.