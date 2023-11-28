Suara.com – The General Chair of the Cadre Declarator Cross-Founding Communication Forum (FKLPDK), Sahat Saragih, assessed that the Chair of the Democratic Party’s High Council, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), was half-hearted in providing support for candidate pair Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the 2024 presidential election.

Sahat emphasized this statement after the FKLPDK submitted a declaration of support to Ganjar-Mahfud after previously stating support for Prabowo-Gibran in the 2024 presidential election. The FKLPDK is said to contain the founders and former cadres of the Democratic Party.

“What is certain is that FKPDLK migrated to Ganjar from Prabowo, revoked its rights from Prabowo because of the reasons in my speech. I am sure the people agree with what I said and I can say it too, SBY also agrees,” said Sahat after declaring support for Ganjar-Mahfud which was attended Chairman of the National Winning Team (TPN) Arsjad Rasjid in the Cawang area, East Jakarta, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

Sahat said that an indication that SBY was half-hearted in supporting Prabowo-Gibran was the absence of Democratic Party banners and advertisements containing pictures of President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) son.

“There are no pictures of Gibran,” he said.

Sahat believes that SBY is a statesman figure to this day who prioritizes the interests of the people.

“So, the meaning of the banner without Gibran is justice and prosperity,” said Sahat.

Sahat also believes that Prabowo currently has no self-confidence because he has pinned his hopes on Jokowi.

“Prabowo doesn’t have any confidence in himself anymore,” added Sahat.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of TPN Ganjar-Mahfud, Arsjad Rasjid, said that his party invited FKLPDK to work together to win candidate pair number three.

“We have confidence, if the people know the personalities of Mr. Ganjar and Prof. Mahfud, know the values ​​that Mas Ganjar and Prof. Mahfud hold, and also the track record that Mas Ganjar and Prof. Mahfud have, especially the ideas and programs of all, “We have confidence that the Indonesian people want to move towards a Golden Indonesia, they want to move towards a prosperous Indonesia,” he said.

The General Chairperson of KADIN also believes that the Indonesian people want to move towards a golden, prosperous, prosperous and just Indonesia. For this reason, Ganjar and Mahfud are the choices.

For your information, the Cadre Declarator Cross-Founder Communication Forum (FKLPDK) migrated support, previously supporting Prabowo-Gibran to become supporters of candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.

FKLPDK’s support was declared at an event held in Cawang, East Jakarta, on Tuesday (28/11/2023), attended by nearly 1000 administrators and main cadres of the Forum. The FKLPDK administrators are led by general chairman Sahat Saragih. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Ganjar-Mahfud National Winning Team (TPN), Arsjad Rasjid, was present at the location to receive the declaration of support.