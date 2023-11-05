Suara.com – Police officers are investigating the case of a student at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Airlangga University (Unair) Surabaya who was found dead in a car in the yard of the apartment on Jalan H. Anwar Hamzah, Tambak Oso Village, Waru District, Sidoarjo, East Java, Sunday (5/11/2023) morning.

Head of the Waru Sector Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Adjunct Police Commissioner Ahmad Yani, said that the student who was found dead had the initials CA from Kediri and was 21 years old.

From inside the car with registration number AG 1484 BY, where CA was found dead, the police found a number of personal items belonging to the victim in the form of a cell phone and identity card.

Apart from that, there was an object in the form of a helium tube along with a hose leading to a plastic bag covering the victim’s head as well as a will in English.

“There was a cellphone, the victim’s wallet and a helium cylinder. The letter was in English,” said Ahmad Yani as reported by Antara.

He said the English letter was addressed to the victim’s parents, friends and people close to him. However, Yani was reluctant to reveal the contents of the letter because it was still being investigated.

“Basically English, I’m still confused,” he said.

Until now the police have not confirmed the cause of CA’s death because the autopsy on the victim’s body is still ongoing.

“Wait for the autopsy first, we don’t know the cause of the victim’s death,” he said.

Response from the Dean of FKH Unair

Meanwhile, the Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Unair, Prof. Dr. Murni Lamid, when confirmed separately, admitted that she was shocked by the sad news that had happened to her student.

Murni said that CA is currently undergoing a veterinary education program, namely a co-assistance program and will now enter the division.

“I was quite shocked and nervous about this. I have been crying since earlier because this was sudden news and we felt that with this news we were really devastated,” he said.

According to Murni, the CA victim was known to have a good personality and had many friends and acquaintances.

CA is also in group 41, which on Monday (6/11) will undergo a co-assistance program in the parasitology division.

“I got the news from his family, not from the police. They said there was no one at the hospital (morgue), only two aunts and uncles, then one lecturer from campus, while the others were not there,” he said.

The plan is for CA’s body to be returned to his hometown in Kediri for burial after the autopsy is completed.