Denpasar Voice – The Indonesian national team will face tough opponents in Group A of the U-17 World Cup along with Ecuador, Panama and Morocco.

The front line of the Garuda squad is filled with local players without a single naturalized player, namely Arkhan Kaka from Persis Solo and Aulia Rahman from Persita Tanggerang.

Several registered naturalized players will fill the back and middle lines, such as Welber Jardim from Sao Paulo in defense.

The following is a complete list of Indonesian U-17 National Team players who will defend Garuda in the U-17 World Cup, quoted by Suara Denpasar from the official PSSI website on Wednesday (8/11/2023).

Goalkeeper

1. Ikram Algiffari from PPLP West Sumatra

2. Andrika Fathir from Borneo FC

3. Rifky Tofani from PPOP DKI Jakarta

Back Line

1. Rizdjar Nurviat from Borneo FC

2. Tonci Ramandei from PPLP Papua

3. Mohamad Andre from Bali United

4. Welberlieskott Jardim dari Sao Paulo

5. Sultan Zaky from PSM Makassar

6. Habil Abdillah from PPLP Central Java

7. M Iqbal Gwijangge from Barito Putera

Midfield

1. Achmad Zidan from PSS Sleman

2. Mokhamad Hanif from Cipta Intellectuals

3. Figo Dennis from Persija Jakarta

4. Muhammad Kafiatur from Dewa United

5. Ji Da Bin from ASIOP

6. Amar Brkic dari TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

7. M. Riski Afrisal from Madura United

8. M. Nabil Ashura from Persija Jakarta

9. Jehan Pahlevi from Persija Jakarta

Front Line

1. Arkhan Kaka from Persis Solo

2. M. Aulia Rahman from Persita Tangerang

Bima Sakti as the coach of the U-17 Indonesian National Team claims that his team is mentally ready to face the U-17 World Cup.

“God willing, we will have no mental problems facing opponents in Group A,” he said, quoted by PSSI. (*/Ana AP)