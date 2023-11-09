Denpasar Voice- PSIS Semarang has just achieved a big victory against Persita Tangerang in the match week 19 of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024, Thursday (9/11/2023).

In the match which took place at the Jatidiri Stadium, PSIS Semarang managed to score 4 goals without reply against Persita Tangerang.

After slaughtering Persita Tangerang, PSIS Semarang will officially release IDR 3.91 billion of players from the club coached by Gilbert Agius.

The IDR 3.91 billion player with PSIS Semarang has so far been one of the mainstay players for Laskar Mahesa Jenar.

Reported via transfermarkt.co.id, the IDR 391 billion player in question is Wahyu Prasetyo.

Information about the release of Wahyu Prasetyo by PSIS Semarang was known through a written statement from the club’s official website.

Where it was informed that Wahyu Prasetyo would be released after facing Persita Tangerang.

However, the release of the 25 year old player was not to end his contract with PSIS Semarang but to fulfill the call to defend the Indonesian National Team in the Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 FIFA World Cup 2026 & AFC Asian Cup 2027 against the Iraqi National Football Team and the Philippine National Football Team.

This is based on a summons letter from PSSI with number 4759/AGB/650/X-2023.

“Wahyu Prasetyo will join the National Team in Jakarta after facing Persita at the Jatidiri Stadium, Thursday (9/11),” said the statement conveyed via the official PSIS Semarang website, psis.co.id quoted on Thursday (9/11/2023).

PSIS Semarang coach Gilbert Agius said that Wahyu Prasetyo deserved to be called up to the Indonesian National Team and said he was proud of that.

Gilbert believes that the PSIS Semarang defender is able to prove his quality in defending Shin Tae Yong’s team.

Meanwhile, the CEO of PSIS Semarang, Yoyok Sukawi, conveyed a message to Wahyu Prasetyo to do his best in his summons so that he can appear in the match that will be played by the Indonesian National Team. (Rizal/*)