

It is exactly five years ago today that four men were shot dead in broad daylight in a grow shop in Enschede. A case that went down in history as the ‘Quartet Murder’ and for which a father and his two sons received life sentences. A lot has happened in those five years. In an updated version of the book ‘Quartet Murder’, RTV Oost crime reporters Tom Meerbeek and Jan Colijn reveal, among other things, that concrete plans had been made to attack the suspects in court during the criminal trial.