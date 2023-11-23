A person stabbed five people in the center of Dublin, Ireland’s capital, on Thursday afternoon. It happened in Parnell Square, a square near a primary school. All the people stabbed, three children, an adult man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment: a little girl and the woman were seriously injured (but at the moment there is no further information on their health conditions) . Police said they had arrested a person suspected of carrying out the attack, but provided no details about his identity or speculation about a motive.