Five Nights at Freddy’s, the adaptation of the video game created by designer Scott Cawthon, debuted on Halloween 2023 after passing near 10 years in production. The wait was worth it, as the final result thrilled fans of the original material. Luckily, it seems that the surprises will continue with a new extended version what would I have lots of additional content.

The film is currently showing in theaters around the world and through the Peacock service in the United States. Since its debut, it became the highest-grossing horror film of the year and broke the streaming record of Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

Although it is a success, fans of the franchise are wondering when the digital and physical version of this film project will arrive. Blumhouse Productions. While waiting for an official response, a new track suggests that it is close and that it would arrive with unreleased material.

Extended version of Five Nights at Freddy’s will have deleted scenes and more content

As FNAF user and expert discovered, GG Gamesthe version in DVD y Blu-Ray of the Five Nights at Freddy’s live-action movie appeared on Amazon in Germany and the United Kingdom. The interesting thing is that the product description indicates that it will include additional content never seen before.

According to the listing, the DVD and Blu-Ray version of the adaptation starring Matthew Lillard y Josh Hutcherson It will include deleted scenes that were conspicuous by their absence in cinema screenings, live commentary, reports and more extras that will shed light on the production.

Home release of Five Nights at Freddy’s is near, according to Amazon

According to information seen on Amazon Germany, this extended version of Five Nights at Freddy’s will be available from January 11, 2024. Meanwhile, there is no mention of a release date on the UK store.

These data are not confirmed by Universal Pictures o Blumhouse Productions, so we recommend taking them with reservations. If we consider that the information was taken from Amazon, however, it seems almost a fact that the film will have a extended version with new content.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s film has some surprises for fans

Although the nature of the deleted scenes from the supposed extended version of the film is unknown, the director Emma Tammi They already announced that they will stay with the PG-13 classification of the original cut, which will surely disappoint a sector of the community.

But tell us, what do you think the new scenes will be? Let us read you in the comments.

