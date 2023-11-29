Five Nights at Freddy’s hit theaters in Mexico and more regions at the end of October, and quickly generated millions in profits due to its good performance in theaters. Considering its success, it is to be expected that a sequel will happen sooner or later. Pending official confirmation, a new report excited fans, who are already theorizing about the plot.

Recently, a report emerged that a sequel to the live-action adaptation of the horror video game is on the way. It is even said that production began 6 months ago, so the premiere would be relatively close. Of course, neither Universal Pictures in Blumhouse Productions have confirmed this information.

Either way, the community took to forums and social media to discuss possible developments that a sequel could address.

Five Nights at Freddy’s fans theorize about the plot of the possible sequel

The first film starring Matthew Lillard y Josh Hutcherson adapts the events of the first installment that debuted in 2014, as the story follows a security guard at an abandoned pizzeria who must survive fearsome animatronics.

Of course, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie took some liberties and certain events are different than what we see in the game; However, fans wonder if the hypothetical sequel will follow the timeline of the original titles created by Scott Cawthon or if you will take a different path.

It’s no secret that the lore of the franchise can be very confusing. The second video game does not start right after the first, as it is actually located between the 4th and 5th delivery. Without giving away too many details, the more worn state of the animatronics could be justified with a scene that occurs in the final arc of the first film.

“I don’t think it’s really going to be an adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. The first movie wasn’t exactly an adaptation of the first game, and it just borrowed elements from both the books and the first game (…) The sequel could be a expansion of that story,” commented a fan on reddit. “Look, not everything has to be 1 on 1 with games,” said another.

Which animatronics will appear in the hypothetical FNAF sequel?

The publication by user Partial_Crib3000 on reddit generated a very interesting discussion, as fans talk about possible scenarios. The truth is that the details about the hypothetical sequel remain a mystery, so, if the project is real, it is likely that we will soon have more information that sheds light on the plot and other sections.

But tell us, what game do you think the sequel will be based on? Do you think this film adaptation should have its own story? Let us read you in the comments.

