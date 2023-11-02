Five Nights at Freddy’s has been a real success in theaters after the premiere of its film last November 1 in Europe. And in America the film premiered a few days earlier, making fans fall in love with it and finding a tough nut to crack in the film critical press. Just a few hours ago we left you an official and critical review regarding the FNAF movie. Where we make a compilation of the best and the worst that we can find in the film directed by Emma Tammi, and a final evaluation that is worth taking a look at.

In this special article we will review the main characters that appear in the film and the relationship they have in video game lore. If you want to understand the deep history of fnaf You must be clear that we are not only talking about terror, we are talking about something that goes much further.

You may come across some spoilers for the FNAF movie in this article.

Mike Schmidt en Five Nights at Freddy’s

Starring Josh Hutcherson, Mike Schmidt is a young man who is plagued by bad memories of a traumatic event from his past as a child. An event for which he punishes himself almost daily, and seeks to find answers and solutions to what happened decades ago. He is the final protagonist of the work, who is fired for misconduct from all of his previous jobs, and finally takes the step and agrees to be a security guard at the legendary Freddy’s Fazbear Pizza.

Burdened by debt and not losing custody of his sister Abby Schmidt, In a very short time, Mike will be harassed by entities that live on the premises.and for the presence of the legendary animatronics that are the essence of the Five Nights at Freddy’s saga.

In the games, Mike was the son of one of the creators of the animatronics, and In the past he was indirectly responsible for his brother’s death.. In the film this guilt has wanted to be transformed in a different way, and much softer so to speak. But we don’t want to spoil everything for you, it’s best that you see it for yourself.

Vanessa

Vanessa is probably the most important character in the latest FNAF games. In the movieShe seems like a police officer with a strange connection to Freddy’s. He will make contact with Mike and try to warn him in his own way of the danger he faces. A character that was added years later in the lore of the FNAF games, and that in this movie has taken a leap and change that is quite interesting to see with respect to the version we have of her in the games.

Abby Schmidt

Abby is Mike’s younger sister. A lonely girl who spends much of her time drawing and having imaginary conversations with her friends. Abby will be of vital importance to the events of the film, despite the fact that in the games we barely have the slightest hint of her presence in a more or less indirect way. He is a character that, although he has been created for the plot of the film, He has managed to adapt wonderfully to it. She being one of the public’s favorites.

William Afton en Five Nights at Freddy’s

The quintessential villain of the FNAF saga also makes an appearance in the film. As it could not be otherwise, Afton’s character and most legendary phrases are perfectly reflected in the film. In addition, a good representation of him and his character is made, although some events that occur in the film adaptation differ a lot from the official lore What we have from video games. Something that fans of the franchise may like or dislike a lot.

Animatronics in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

We get to our favorite part. Animatronics are the essence of FNAF and the reason why everything goes wrong in the abandoned building. Mike will have to face them after having searched for answers and a meaning to his dreams. He will be forced to protect Abby from a tragic end. Will he get it? Below we leave you a list of all the animatronics that appear more or less indirectly throughout the film.

Freddy

Bonnie

Chica

Mr Cupcake

Balloon Boy

Foxy

Springtrap

Golden Freddy

Official billboard