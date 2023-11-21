Against all odds, the live-action film that adapts the story and characters of Five Nights at Freddy’s turned out to be a great commercial success. Although thousands of fans have already enjoyed it in theaters around the world, there are those who wonder when it will arrive in home format, both digital and physical.

Recently, a clue revealed that the feature film Universal Pictures y Blumhouse Productions was going to have an extended version that will include a lot of additional content. Now, more information has been revealed about the dates and extras that will be included in the digital and physical premiere.

When will Five Nights at Freddy’s debut on Blu-Ray, DVD and digital?

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment shared details regarding the home format release of the Five Nights at Freddy’s adaptation. There is good news, as the release date is very close and content has already been confirmed that will excite fans of the original material.

The horror film starring Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard and Elizabeth Lail will debut on November 28 on digital platforms. On the other hand, the release in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD is planned for the December 12th.

The physical versions 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray y DVD will include never-before-seen material that delves into the production of this film directed by Emma Tammi. Fans will be able to see behind the scenes and more bonus content. Although not explicitly mentioned, it is likely that there were also deleted sequences that did not make it to theaters.

According to the description, there will be 3 main extras: Five Nights at Freddy’s: From the game to the Big Screen, Assassin Animatronics and Five Nights at Freddy’s in 3 Dimensions. Each one investigates some of the aspects of the production: from the challenge of adapting the work of Scott Cawthon until the creation of robots.

It is worth noting that all editions maintain the PG-13 rating, which means that, for better or worse, the same level of censorship is maintained across all content. This will surprise few fans, as director Emma Tammi rejected the idea of ​​there being an R-rated version.

You can find more information about the platforms where you can buy this horror film if you click on this link. On the other hand, the images below explain the content and characteristics of each of the available editions.

These are all the editions of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

As far as streaming goes, the film is showing on Peacock, but only in the United States. Unfortunately, it is unknown on which platform and when it will arrive in Mexico and Latin America.

But tell us, do you plan to purchase this tape? Let us read you in the comments.

