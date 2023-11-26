After conquering the world of video games with sequels and derivative projects, Five Nights at Freddy’s made the leap to the big screen with a film adaptation. Despite bad reviews, it thrilled fans and was a success at the box office. This was possible thanks to the references and inspirations that shaped the story and the way it was told.

The live-action film took a lot of inspiration from the original video games of Scott Cawthon, like the jumpscares and the design of the fearsome animatronics. However, it also used other cult films and works as a reference point to create its atmosphere and build the tone of the story.

The inspirations behind the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

Previously, the director Emma Tammi confirmed that productions like Carrie and Gremlins helped define the tone of the horror film. In addition, the darker world to which the story transports us was similar to that of the Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix, while the youthful style comes from the works of Steven Spielberg.

Incredibly, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was also inspired by two other cult films from the 1990s and 2000s: Casino de Martin Scorsese and Donnie Darko from Richard Kelly.

In an interview with Forbes, filmmaker Emma Tammi stated that Josh Hutchersonwho plays Mike Schmidt in the film based on the independent video game, he drew inspiration from the psychological horror classic Donnie Darko to set the tone of his performance. In the talk, she also emphasized the importance of taking references from other productions.

Emma Tammi is the director of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

“There were many (inspirations). One that Josh referenced when I first spoke to him, and which was very accurate, was Donnie Darko. He meant that in terms of his performance. But that’s such a tone funny y singleand it was one of the reasons why it felt important to draw references from different types of films and filmmakers,” commented the director.

Emma Tammi also confessed in the interview that she was inspired by the acclaimed director’s crime drama Casino Martin Scorsese. Although the style of this production is very different from that of Five Nights at Freddy’s, it used camera handling as a reference.

“As far as camera movement goes, I was hugely inspired by Scorsese’s Casino shots, among other things that you wouldn’t necessarily think were the exact composition for (Five Nights at Freddy’s). I think that created a unique and dynamic combination”, highlighted the American director.

Five Nights at Freddy’s received very bad reviews

Unfortunately, this amalgamation of inspirations and styles seems to have been one of the main problems of this production. Upon its debut, the film received dismal ratings, with critics lambasting the uneven tone, narrative, and lack of effective scares.

However, the FNAF movie received support from fans, allowing it to be a hit in theaters and become the most successful horror film of the year.

Critics and the general audience repudiated the FNAF adaptation

But tell us, what do you think of this adaptation? Did it meet your expectations? Let us read you in the comments.

