The Five Nights at Freddy’s film It premiered in theaters at the beginning of November 2023 in Spain. From Ruetir.com we made a special criticism of the film that soon stood out at the international box office and earned opinions of all possible colors.

From those who loved the film, to the fans who were more critical, to those who found it indifferent. Although he general feeling of the community It was successful and notable. Five Nights at Freddy’s It has gone even more viral on networks due to a meme on Tik Tok, “X” and other social networks.

someone please get josh hutcherson off my tiktok pic.twitter.com/xeuNG2PVFr — Emmerson Allen ☀️ (@emmyelaynee) November 26, 2023

A meme that has gone around millions of accounts, and that portrays a situation that many have described as “ridiculous” and that has to do with one of the main actors of the film. Surely you have seen it, and it is that The actor who played Mike Schmidt in the film was none other than Josh Hutcherson.

And the FNAF movie It has become a trend because of this meme that is everywhere. And it basically captures the actor posing for a photo, an image that the FNAF community and film fans have used to promote his role in the film and the resurgence of this actor’s influence.

Who in the past was involved in big projects like The Hunger Games. A meme that no one expected, but that has “conquered” much of the internet today.

Via