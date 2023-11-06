The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has been a general success for fans of the franchise. Although the tape separates itself from gaming lore in some areas and this may clash with some players who are enthusiastic about Cawthon’s work, it must be emphasized that we are talking about another time “line” so to speak.

And despite all the criticism received (both positive and negative), the work directed by Emma Tammi has experienced a drop in box office receipts. One that Universal and Blumhouse have directly verified, but that still manages to raise more than 217 million dollars worldwide. An incredible figure considering that the film has only been at the box office for a week.

Fans have been able to positively value the nods and the Blumhouse film adaptation. With its buts and could have been betterAt Ruetir.com we continue to recommend that you yourself take the step and decide to watch the movie. Only then will you have a complete and personal assessment of it.

Likewise, we leave you our complete review of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. A film that could have been more but that does not disappoint the majority of fans.

