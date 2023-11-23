If you enjoyed Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, now you can complete it with the definitive version of the proposal, which has arrived by surprise.

After the premiere of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, the relevance of the horror saga in video games has been significantly enhanced. In this way, its next major installment already has a release date for before the end of the year, while it is understood that there are several projects in development at the moment. What was not expected is that one of his most beloved games received a definitive versionsince it has arrived by surprise.

So, if you are one of those who enjoyed Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted en PSVRnow you can enjoy the Full Time Editiontotally adapted to PS5 and PSVR2 device, for which the next delivery will arrive directly. The launch of this Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition includes all the content that was released after the original premiere of the proposal: the Halloween DLC, Curse of Dreadbear, giving you over 50 fun and scary mini-games. Therefore, the experience will be much more complete. If you already have the title, you can update it paying only 9.99 euros.

Steel Wool Studios has released ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition’ in Flat Mode and VR Mode for PS5 & PSVR2! “This new edition includes all content from the original Help Wanted, plus the Halloween DLC, Curse of Dreadbear, giving you over 50 scary-fun… pic.twitter.com/DIFqKvSf6b — JonnyBlox (@JonnyBlox) November 21, 2023

Five Nights at Freddy’s now available in cinemas throughout Spain

When the night shift begins, the nightmare begins. Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a chilling cinematic event as Blumhouse, the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man, brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. As he spends his first night on the job, she realizes that the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to get through, his official description reads.

In this way, if you have not yet gone to the cinema, you still have time to do so to check What has been the final result of this adaptation? cinematography of one of the most illustrious horror sagas in video games.

