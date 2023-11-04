Five Nights at Freddy’s hits theaters and the famous video game franchise is put to the test… But it fails to pass with flying colors.

On the winding path that goes from the world of video games to the film industry, it has been the turn of the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s. A work that raises the expectations of fans of the horror genre and the eponymous saga created by Scott Cawthon.

With a promising premise and a renowned cast led by Josh Hutcherson and Elizabeth Lail, the Five Nights at Freddy’s film stands as an opportunity to inject new life into the already well-known story of homicidal animatronics. However, on this trip, we find a route that, although not without merit, falters in its execution. We tell you what is the best and the worst about this Universal Pictures film that is available in theaters.

What is the story of the movie

Five Nights at Freddy’s introduces us to Mike, a young man who carries the weight of the responsibility of caring for his sister Abby, while chasing the shadow of his brother Garrett’s kidnapping. The plot takes an unexpected turn when Mike, in his job search, comes across a peculiar opportunity: to be the night security guard at the abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant.

It is in that macabre scenario where he discovers the dark secret of the animatronics, which come to life during the night hours and do not hesitate to take the lives of those who are unfortunate enough to cross their path. Five Nights at Freddy’s, directed by Emma Tammi (known for her work in the Into the Dark saga and the film El Viento), is tasked with the mission of transferring the intrigue and terror of video games to celluloid. But does he achieve it? Keep reading to find out.

The positive points of the film adaptation

Universal PicturesLiteral adaptation of the video game: The fidelity with which the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe has been captured on the big screen is undeniable. Admirers of the game will find in the film a meticulous and detailed recreation of the spaces, the characters and the atmosphere that surrounds them. It is a notable achievement that deserves to be recognized, as it avoids falling into the usual deviations that often plague adaptations of this type.The video game wasn’t enough, but they got the most out of it: The Five Nights at Freddy’s video game, although it had an intriguing premise, offered limited narrative resources. The film manages to expand and enrich the story, giving it a depth that would be unattainable in the interactive medium. The background of the characters is explored and connections are hinted at that provide additional layers to the plot.The animatronics are spectacular: One aspect that stands out in the adaptation is the impressive designs of the animatronics. The amalgamation of engineering and art converges in creatures that, although they emanate a disturbing aura, dazzle with their level of detail and realism. They are visual entities that capture the essence of the terror that underlies the narrative. Of course, the artistic plot and production designs of Five Nights at Freddy’s are more than up to par.It’s an entertaining movie: Despite its flaws, Five Nights at Freddy’s manages to keep the viewer immersed in its story. An experience that, without a doubt, fulfills its purpose of providing entertainment to those willing to delve into its spooky universe.

The negative points of the tape

The script is full of script conveniences and nonsense: In the narrative fabric of the film, the notorious script conveniences and plot nonsense that undermine the coherence and credibility of the story of Five Nights at Freddy’s stand out. Situations are presented that, in their execution, require a suspension of logic that exceeds the limits of plausibility, diverting the viewer from the immersion necessary for the full enjoyment of the plot.A great missed opportunity: Despite the efforts… The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie fails to reach the level of terror that the premise promised. The atmosphere of oppression and dread, essential in this genre, is overshadowed by moments that border on the grotesque and the cartoonish. The film falls short in delivering the genuine chills that should be the core of the experience.It’s a parody of rats: The inclination towards exaggeration and extravagance at certain moments can give the impression that we are facing a parody of itself. The line between genuine horror and satire is blurred, giving rise to situations that, instead of disturbing, can induce uncomfortable laughter. At times, Five Nights at Freddy’s seems like a parody.The actors are terrible: Although the cast has recognized names, the interpretation of the characters does not reach the level of excellence that would be expected. Dialogue and expressions often lack the authenticity and depth needed to elevate the cinematic experience. This flaw in the acting performance becomes evident, challenging the viewer’s immersion in the universe of the Five Nights at Freddy’s film.It’s a very forgettable movie.: Despite its efforts to expand the universe of the saga, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie fails to achieve the same resonance as its interactive counterpart. The video game experience lasts in the player’s memory. While the film, unfortunately, fades into the darkness of the screen once the credits end.

Dónde ver Five Nights at Freddy’s online

Universal Pictures

If you are looking dónde ver Five Nights at Freddy’s online, stop doing it. The film is available for screening in movie theaters. This will invite viewers to immerse themselves in the horror universe that the film proposes. We will have to wait a long time to have it streaming.