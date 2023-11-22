Overnight, Five Nights at Freddy’s became a global sensation thanks to its simple concept and colorful characters. Therefore, there were many expectations surrounding the live-action film which debuted on Halloween. Although it was unable to resonate with many people, this film production captivated its target audience.

The film directed by Emma Tammi and produced by Jason Blum It received very poor ratings upon its debut in October and quickly became one of the lowest-rated video game adaptations in recent history. Despite that slip-up, it still managed to captivate fans of the source material.

Precisely, producer Jason Blum, co-founder and general director of Blumhouse ProductionsI knew that the horror film based on the game Scott Cawthon I was going to be unable to move the entire audience. Despite that, he believed they had the right approach.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a movie for fans

In an interview, Matthew Lillardwho plays Steve Raglan in the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s, he talked about how he got the role and other topics related to his participation.

In addition to talking about a possible sequel and how his children reacted when they saw the film, the 53-year-old actor talked about the approach with which this project was approached. He explains that Jason Blum told him that this was a film dedicated to the community that formed around video games.

The FNAF adaptation has many references and winks to the original games

“It’s really interesting. Jason Blum said several times that this is a movie designed for the fans. I think he’s right. They weren’t too worried about other people liking it, and I think they got it right with the idea of ​​saying, ‘Hey, This is not a movie for everyone.. It’s a film for this fan base and we bet they will come out and support it,” shared Matthew Lillard.

The star of Scooby-Doo and Scream affirms that the production team’s bet was close and believes that they did a great job to attract fans of the original material.

Despite negative reviews, Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is a success

Certainly, Jason Blum and his entire team were right. Although the feature film Blumhouse y Universal It got very bad reviews, it became a box office success around the world.

In its opening weekend, Five Nights at Freddy’s recorded multi-million dollar profits in the United States and other markets. Although it experienced a considerable drop at the box office in the following days, it easily became the most successful horror film of the year.

In parallel, this film project debuted on streaming with great success. It quickly became the best premiere on the platform Peacock and surpassed the record set by Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was liked by fans and players

But tell us, do you think the approach of the feature film was the right one? Did you like the final result? Let us read you in the comments.

