The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was a resounding success. Although the long-awaited Blumhouse Productions film debuted simultaneously in theaters and streaming, it had no problems generating millions at the box office. Given the popularity of the franchise and its wide universe, it is a matter of time before more films are confirmed and information about the first sequel has just emerged.

The Blumhouse Productions film hasn’t been released for long; In fact, it is still available in theaters, but a new report has just confirmed that the sequel, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, is already in development.

What is known about the Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel?

Given the premature nature of the project, not many details were shared, but it is indicated that Emma Tammi I would return as director. Taking into account how involved Scott Cawthoncreator of the series, was in the original film, it is expected that the creative will also have a key participation in the sequel.

Likewise, The Hollywood Handle report indicates that the production of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (unofficial name) start at some point in 2024. In case you don’t know, the production work covers up to the recording, so the editing work of post-production would still be missing.

Obviously, so far nothing has been said about the actors who will participate in this project.

Blumhouse Productions would have plans to continue the story of the animatronics

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was released in October 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

