The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will continue with a new adaptation that is already officially being prepared.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s film It was a tremendous success at the beginning of the film’s release in theaters. In recent weeks, the possibility of there being a sequel of the film adaptation of the horror game saga that is already preparing the launch of its next title and now has gone from being a simple possibility to a realitywith the official confirmation of the second part of Five Nights at Freddy’s On cinemas.

The information comes from The Hollywood Handle, where it is stated that Production of the film will begin at the beginning of 2024 and Emma Tammi will repeat as director. At the moment it is unknown what its plot focuses on and which characters can be seen in the film, but it has been revealed that it would be in pre-production for about six months, so there was some confidence in the result of the film ahead of its theatrical release. We will have to see what the production company has in mind to carry it out, since Five Nights at Freddy’s narrative is really confusing and their games have been released out of order, making it difficult to follow a chronology.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is still available in theaters throughout Spain

When the night shift begins, the nightmare begins. Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a chilling cinematic event as Blumhouse, the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man, brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. As he spends his first night on the job, she realizes that the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to get through, his official description reads.

In this way, if you have not yet gone to the cinema, you still have time to do so to check What has been the final result of this adaptation? cinematography of one of the most illustrious horror sagas in video games.

