The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was unable to captivate professional critics and people outside the franchise, but it won the hearts of fans of the original video games. Without a doubt, one of the best received elements was the performance of Matthew Lillard, who plays one of the most important characters. Her role thrilled his biggest fans: his children.

Like the rest of the Hollywood personalities, Matthew Lillard was prohibited from talking about the adaptation of the game Scott Cawthon due to the actors’ strike. Now that that conflict has come to an end, she was finally able to talk about her participation in the feature film and share some very interesting anecdotes.

Matthew Lillard made his son cry for his participation in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

Next, we will share spoilers for this film Universal Pictures y Blumhouse Productions.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who plays the main villain William Afton, confessed that he was unaware of the source material before accepting the role. He explains that he had a talk with the director Emma Tammiwho explained the nature of his character.

Next, the star of Scream and Scooby-Doo says that his children were excited when they discovered that he was going to participate in the live-action adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

“I came home and was talking to my wife about it. And my middle son was sitting there and he heard me say ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ and he was like, ‘wait, who are you playing?’ I told him: ‘William Afton and a rabbit‘”. And he told me: ‘Dad, that’s going to be huge!’ Then my other son came in and stated the exact same thing. The fact that the two of them agreed on something was crazy,” Matthew Lillard said.

Later in the talk, the famous actor 53 years He stated that his children were very happy to see him in the film starring Josh Hutcherson. He even reports that one of them cried with emotion.

“I think they’re happier that I’m in the movie than they are about my performance. My middle son called me while he was crying because he was so happy for me when the tape came out. (My children) went to the movies with all their friends and I think they were very proud that I was part of it,” said the actor.

Matthew Lillard returned to the big screen thanks to the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s

Finally, Matthew Lillard was very happy because he had the privilege of participating in a film from a major franchise, something that, as he explains, is difficult for someone his age. He also details that it is the first time in his career that his children can see one of his films in theaters. “It is a lesson in humility and emotion, and my children are excited,” commented the Hollywood celebrity.

But tell us, did you like Matthew Lillard’s performance? Let us read you in the comments.

