Although it received very negative ratings, the live-action Five Nights at Freddy’s movie continued the good commercial streak of video game adaptations and quickly became a blockbuster. It is clear that fans want to know more about this reinterpretation of horror titles, so they wonder if there will be a sequel.

Certainly, a second installment of this new film saga seems like a safe bet. Neither Blumhouse Productions in Universal Pictures They have confirmed that the film will have a sequel, but recently an actor spoke out about that possibility and excited fans with his statements.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel will be bigger, Matthew Lillard reveals

In a conversation with the specialized media The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Lillard, who plays Steve Raglan in the adaptation of video games created by Scott Cawthon, spoke at length about his participation. There he revealed that his children cried with emotion when they saw the film.

At one point during the chat, the Scooby-Doo and Scream star revealed that it was difficult for them to be banned from promoting the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie due to the actors’ strike. Right away, he was excited at the possibility of there is a sequelwhich would be bigger than the first installment that hit theaters this Halloween.

“We couldn’t stand it. All those traditional avenues of advertising were not available to us. I’m excited to see when they give the green light to the second moviethe plan we developed is to make it even bigger and more successful,” he commented. Matthew Lillard.

Will Matthew Lillard return in the second part of Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Will the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie have a sequel?

The adaptation of the eponymous video game received unfavorable ratings, but captivated fans of the source material and generated multimillion-dollar profits upon its release. Although it experienced a considerable drop at the box office in its second weekend, it managed to succeed on streaming.

It’s clear that Five Nights at Freddy’s is a success, but will it have a sequel? It’s a posibility. Jason Blum, producer and CEO of Blumhouse, stated last year that he would like to adapt more horror games to film. On the other hand, the director Emma Tammi He expressed his desire to make a trilogy of this saga.

But tell us, what do you think the second installment of this adaptation starring Josh Hutcherson will be like? Let us read you in the comments.

