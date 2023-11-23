Since the release of its original installment almost 10 years ago, Five Nights at Freddy’s has expanded with multiple aftermath y spin-off. Shortly after the premiere of the live-action film starring Josh Hutchersonone of the games most loved by the community returned with a new version.

Recently, Steel Wool Studios shared the first details of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2, a new virtual reality video game that will debut at the end of 2023. It is the sequel to the title that originally debuted in 2019 for PlayStation VR de PS4 y PC via Steam.

People who haven’t tried the VR-compatible version of this spin-off have a new opportunity to do so. The good news is that the re-release includes all the additional content.

Related video: The 5 Five Nights at Freddy’s clones so bad they’re scary

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition debuta por sorpresa

Along with the announcement of the new title in the franchise, Steel Wool Studios confirmed that the original installment of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted from 2019 returned with a new version, which is compatible with PS VR2 de PlayStation 5. It seems that this relaunch does not incorporate substantial improvements.

The Full Time Edition This VR proposal includes the base game and the Curse of Deadbear DLC, which offers 50 new minigames. This package costs $29.99 USDbut the good news is that players who already own the PlayStation 4 game will be able to upgrade to the new version for only $9.99 USD.

In case you missed it: Five Nights at Freddy’s: producer knew that many were not going to like the movie

Apparently, this new version of the virtual reality title does not take advantage of the exclusive benefits of the PS VR2so it only serves as a port that allows PlayStation 5 owners to try the original experience that debuted on PC and Sony’s old-generation console.

Confirman lanzamiento de Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition

In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, players step into the shoes of a new worker at the restaurant chain Fazbear Entertainment. Although far from perfection, it captivated players with its 6 fun and terrifying mini-games.

The spin-off was very well received, and shortly after it became the franchise’s video game with the highest rating on Metacritic.

The best Five Nights at Freddy’s game came to PlayStation 5

But tell us, what do you think of this surprise release? Are you excited about the sequel? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to find more news about Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Related video: The problem with Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy’s imitators

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente