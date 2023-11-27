Five Nights at Freddy’s is the most recent film adaptation of a video game that triumphs on the big screen. Almost a month after its official premiere, it has just broken a new record and is already one of the best hits of 2023, despite its bad reviews.

The film, which tells the story of security guard Mike Smith and his fight for survival at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, debuted during Halloween week and quickly conquered the box office. At its premiere, it won $78 billion in Canada and the United States, while it obtained a collection of $130 billion in the international market. This means that it generated close to $208 MMDD in its first weekend.

Although it suffered a significant drop in the following days, the Five Nights at Freddy’s film continued its steady pace and became Blumhouse Productions’ best premiere. Now, almost a month later, he has just broken a new record.

Five Nights at Freddy’s movie triumphs and breaks a new record

The feature film directed by Emma Tammi has already generated $136 billion in the United States and $147 million worldwide, resulting in a total collection of $283 billion. It is a complete success, especially when you take into account that its budget was $20 billion.

Now the producer Jason Blum confirmed that the live-action adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s is already the movie Blumhouse Productions most successful in all of history. In a message on social networks, she thanked director Emma Tammi, the game’s creator Scott Cawthon and the rest of the people involved in the project.

It’s official: Five Nights at Freddy’s is Blumhouse’s most successful movie

For context, the previous record belonged to Split, which raised $278.5 billion throughout the world as it passes through cinemas. Likewise, the film based on the independent video game surpassed the company’s other major productions, such as Get Out and Halloween.

Without a doubt, this film starring Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson is a success. According to reports, it is already the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, above The Nun II and M3GAN. With this in mind, a sequel seems inevitable.

Five Nights at Freddy’s received very bad reviews, but fans loved it

In its debut, professional critics attacked this Blumhouse Productions production, stating that it was incapable of causing fear and creating a terrifying atmosphere. He currently has an approval rating of 30% in Tomatazos

Although it was not liked by the general audience, the FNAF film captivated fans thanks to its easter eggs that reference video games. Jasom Blum suggested that this film was made for enthusiasts of the original work, which, in retrospect, turned out to be the right approach.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is one of the big hits of 2023

But tell us, have you seen the movie yet? What do you think about it? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read the latest news related to the Five Nights at Freddy’s film and video games.

