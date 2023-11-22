The film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s was a whole phenomenon. The team of Blumhouse Productions He was respectful of the fans and preferred to pamper them before making a production for the masses. The fans of the franchise responded accordingly and thanks to their support, Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the highest grossing of the year y the most successful in its class.

We have already reported to you about the great feat of Five Nights at Freddy’s at the box office and how well it was received in a lot of countries, including Mexico and more regions of Latin America, where it broke several records.

However, the film continues to reap juicy fruits and has just achieved an enviable goal in the horror genre.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is the highest-grossing horror film of 2023

We say this because at the time of writing the note, Five Nights at Freddy’s has already generated $284,881,700 USD globally. To put this figure in context, you should know that no other Blumhouse Productions film had made so much money in its history. The title was from the 2017 film Splitwhich he had achieved $278,754,594 USD globally (via The Numbers).

Blumhouse Productions’ perseverance with Five Nights at Freddy’s is paying off

It’s important to mention that, while it was super good for a horror movie, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie premiere fell behind that of The Life II (which debuted in 2023 and generated $268,057,328 USD), but in the end the Blumhouse Productions adaptation managed to make more money, so it will also close the year with the title of the highest grossing horror film of 2023.

All this, undoubtedly, points to inevitable consequences.

What do you think of the tremendous success of Five Nights at Freddy’s in the cinema? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is available in theaters. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

