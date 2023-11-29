New clues indicate that Five Nights at Freddy’s will continue to expand its universe in the cinema. Although Blumhouse Productions has not made the official announcement, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 would be released in theaters sooner than you imagine.

As it emerged on the night of November 28, the supposed new Blumhouse Productions project would already be in development, once again with Emma Tammi at the helm. The production and post-production process usually takes many years for some film companies, but apparently That won’t be the case for the Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel..

When will Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 come out?

The plans for the sequel, named Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 They seem to be about to be confirmed, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t development work still happening. According to the first information about the project, pre-production work has already been going on for around 6 monthsall this despite the fact that Blumhouse Productions has not officially spoken about it.

Filming and other production works would begin at the beginning of 2024. Nothing was said about the edition and more work post-production.

So when will it be ready? Naturally, nothing was said about this either, but It will possibly be shown in theaters at the end of 2024although It is not ruled out that it debuts in 2025; In other words, the wait would certainly be short.

Let us remember that the original film began filming in February 2023 and hit theaters at the end of October of the same year, hence there is a possibility that something similar could happen with Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. Of course, considering that the project does not suffers delays of almost 10 years like its predecessor.

Blumhouse Productions is known for making optimal use of its resources and producing low-budget films, without compromising good filming or its box-office potential.

Blumhouse Productions would have been working on Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 for 6 months

When will Blumhouse Productions confirm Five Nights at Freddy’s 2?

This information comes from user entom_dp, who has gained notoriety in the Five Nights at Freddy’s community for to reveal information that he secrets from the fanny that ends up being confirmed some time later.

The record of this informant is remarkable, then. Having said the above, it is clear that entom_dp has an informant apparently close to the production and that therefore is trustworthy.

It does not hurt, however, to remind you that the information is unofficial, so You shouldn’t take it as any confirmation.. In fact, neither Blumhouse Productions nor anyone else involved in the first film has confirmed the sequel.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was released in October 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

