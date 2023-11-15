A few days before Black Friday, at Xataka we want those of you who are looking for a good mid-range terminal to have some ideas to invest well and with a good quality-price ratio. Here we leave you five phones to keep an eye on during this next week of offers.

Samsung Galaxy A54





This Samsung Galaxy A54 can be ours at PcComponentes for 394.18 euros. It has a screen 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Mount the processor Exynos 1380 with a 8GB RAM and a storage of 128 GB, with the possibility of expanding it to 1 TB through card microSD.

It comes with Android 13 and has a rear camera with three lenses, with the 50 MP main. Your battery offers autonomy between seven and eight hours screen with mixed use. In terms of connectivity, it has 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3GPS and NFC.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro





This Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro currently costs 266.99 euros at PcComponentes. It has a screen 6.67 inch AMOLED, some powerful 120 Hz refresh rate and brightness of up to 900 nits. Mount the processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080being before the version with 8GB RAM y 128 GB storage.

It has a rear camera module with three lenses, with a main one of 50 MP. Your battery manages to reach up to 44% in the last hours of the day even with intensive use at 120 Hz. It has a fast charge that fills half the battery in about 17 minutes and complete its charge in 55 minutes.

Google Pixel 7a





This very balanced phone from the Mountain View multinational costs 449 euros on Amazon, 60 euros less than its official price. Google’s Pixel 7a has a screen 6.1 inch OLED and a refresh rate of 60 Hz that can reach a maximum of 90 Hz. Mount the processor Google Tensor G2con 8GB RAM and internal storage 128 GB.

Your battery lasts a day and a half with regular use and day scraping when used without WiFi. It has a rear camera with two sensors, the main one being 64 MP. Its operating system is Android 13 in its purest state. In terms of connections, it incorporates 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3GPS and NFC technology for contactless payments.

iPhone SE 2020





This 2022 iPhone SE costs 529 euros on Amazon in its second generation version. This 2022 iPhone SE has a screen 4.7 inch Retina with HD resolution, TrueTone and up to 625 nits of brightness. Mount the processor Apple A15 Bionic with quad-core Neural Engine graphics.

This version has 64 GB storage, a 12 MP main camera, the operating system iOS 15 and in terms of connectivity it has Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, 5G and the possibility of payment through Apple Pay.

HONOR Magic 5 Lite





It is HONOR Magic5 Lite It has an official price of 399 euros on MediaMarkt, but the 150 euro discount leaves it at the current 249 euros. It has a screen 6.67-inch curved AMOLED with FullHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

It has the Snapdragon 695 5G processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Your battery Perfectly holds up to two and a half days of moderate use per charge, and all day if it is going to be used for long gaming sessions. It comes with Android 12 operating system.

