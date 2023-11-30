loading…

At least 5 high-ranking Russian officials were killed after being attacked by Ukrainian partisans during a meeting in Kherson. Photo/The Kyiv Independent

KIEV – At least five high-ranking officers Russia died in an attack while they were holding a meeting. The fatal attack occurred in the Russian-occupied region of Kherson.

According to the Ukrainian National Resistance Center the attack was reportedly carried out with the help of Ukrainian partisans living in Yuvileyne, a village in southeastern Ukraine that is under Russian control. The National Resistance Center posted on its Telegram channel that the attack was carried out in a building where Russian personnel were holding meetings.

“Thanks to information provided by underground groups and concerned local residents, an attack was carried out on the building where the colonialist meeting was being held in the village of Yuvileyne, temporarily occupied Kherson region,” read the post as quoted by Newsweek, Thursday (30/11/2023 ).

As a result of successful actions, five high-ranking officials are known to have died.

The National Resistance Center was founded by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces in March 2022 to unite Ukrainians living in Russian-occupied territory.

Meanwhile the Russian-language Telegram channel Astra, used by Russian journalists that has been censored by the Kremlin, also reported an attack on a two-story building in Yuvileyne on Tuesday, adding that four Russian police officers were killed. Sources who spoke to the channel said that the building was home to the Russian Federation’s Nova Kakhovka Department of Internal Affairs, and the structure was “destroyed” by shelling.

According to Astra, 17 employees who worked in the building were also injured in the attack, and at least five service vehicles were damaged. Those killed included Russian Police Major Arthur Dzhunusov, whom Astra identified as the deputy head of the region’s police department.

Police Major Vladimir Novikov, identified as the department’s logistics chief, was also killed in the attack, as were Senior Police Lieutenant Mergen Nimgirov and Police Captain Sergei Novikov, Astra reported. The identity of the fifth victim was unknown at the time this story was published.