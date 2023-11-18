loading…

Five countries ask the ICC to investigate Israel’s war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

THE HAGUE – Five countries, incl south Africa and Bangladesh called out International Criminal Court (ICC) conducted an investigation into the indiscriminate bombings carried out Israel Of Gaza Strip . Israel’s barbaric actions have left more than 12,000 people dead, among them more than 5,000 children.

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti – all ICC members – had sought investigations into the situation in the state of Palestine.

Khan said in a statement that investigations into events in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank that began in March 2021 have now expanded into increasing hostilities and violence since attacks that occurred in October 2023.

Khan, who recently went to a key crossing point between Gaza and Egypt, said his team had collected a large amount of evidence about relevant incidents in the war.

The families of several Israelis taken hostage by Hamas in their Oct. 7 attack on Israel have also called for ICC action.

Khan asked for more evidence to be submitted.

“I will also continue my efforts to visit Palestinian states and Israel to meet with survivors, hear from civil society organizations and engage with relevant national colleagues,” he added as quoted by The New Arab, Saturday (18/11/ 2023).

Regarding Israel’s non-ICC member status, Khan said: “I call on all relevant actors to provide full cooperation with my office.”

Israel says that 239 people from several countries were captured by Hamas when its fighters launched an attack on October 7 that killed about 1,200 people.