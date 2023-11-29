The the ax of layoffs also hit Fishlabsthe development studio owned by Embracer Group that gave birth to the recent Chorus.

VGC indicates that 50 employees, out of a total of approximately 120, were sent home. The operation is part of the heavy restructuring that has already led to cuts of as many as 900 jobs in the last quarter. A spokesperson for Plaion, the publisher under which Fishlabs operates, confirmed the layoffs, explaining that the decision was made after the cancellation of a project in progress at the German studio. The rest of the employees will continue to offer support to the other Plaion studios on projects already in development.

