Netflix has shared the first 2 trailers for The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep, its new film starring Geralt of Rivia, which will feature the return of Doug Cockle.

Geralt of Rivia returns to Netflix with a new feature film titled The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep, which will follow in the wake of The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmarewith an animated aesthetic very similar to the 2021 film.

It has been in the last hours, during his Geeked Week 2023when Netflix has opted to share the 2 first teaser trailers of the film: you can see the first at the head of this article, and the second a few paragraphs below.

The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep was already unveiled in 2022, but until now we had not seen any images of the new adventure of Geralt of Riviawho gives life on this occasion Doug Cocklethe actor who voiced the character in the video game saga de The Witcher.

Although Henry Cavill has abandoned the franchise in favor of Liam HemsworthYes, in this new story we will hear other well-known voices from the series of Netflix as: Anya Chalotrawhich will repeat as Yennefero Joey Bateywho will once again embody Buttercup. Furthermore, the actress Christina Wren will join the cast to give life to a new character: They Daven.

Primer tráiler de The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep

The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep will be set between episodes 5 and 6 of the first season of The Witcherand will tell us the story of how Geralt investigates a series of attacks in a coastal town, which will place him at the center of a conflict between humans and water people.

Netflix has not yet confirmed the release date of The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep, but has announced that it will arrive on the streaming platform at end of 2024surely anticipating the premiere of the fourth season from the main series in real image.

Other interesting articles:

The director of The Witcher says goodbye to Henry Cavill, highlighting his great virtues as an actor New The Witcher board game co-developed by CD Projekt RED announced

And also

Discover more about María Bescós, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more